Exclusive: Texas French Bread owner says 'no replacing what has been lost' from fire

Murph Willcott could only stand on the balcony of his house in the West Campus area and watch, as the building his family’s business called home for almost 35 years burned to charred rubble.

The Austin native received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday that a fire started inside the building that housed Texas French Bread for more than three decades. When he stepped out of his nearby house, he could see the flames already reaching into the sky.

Willcott, 59, checked on his employees. Four were inside the building when they first noticed the fire just before 11 p.m. They all made it out safely.

As Austin firefighters worked to tame the fire, a task that would take three hours, Willcott watched helplessly as the symbol of his career in service was reduced to ash. His parents founded the bakery in 1981 and opened the location at 2900 Rio Grande St. in 1987.

Thirty-six hours after the fire, which started due to a mechanical failure in one of Texas French Bread’s baking systems, Willcott was still attempting to process the loss.

“I have no idea how to make any sort of meaning out of this at this point,” Willcott told the American-Statesman on Wednesday. “And we don’t know what is going to happen to Texas French Bread, whether there’s another opportunity to exist in some new format or not. But regardless of whether that happens, what was there is gone.”

Willcott said that some of the bakery’s employees are trying to determine whether a commissary kitchen is available that would allow Texas French Bread to continue serving its many wholesale customers. It’s too early and too difficult to consider the long-term future of the business or the property.

“We’re in shock, basically. We are grieving. This is a trauma. There’s no replacing what has been lost,” Willcott said. “That building was alive. ... It had a personality. It was its own person.”

Willcott grew up on Pearl Street just blocks from the historic building. He remembers peering in through the corner door as a teenager in the late 1970s, trying to catch a glimpse of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lou Ann Barton playing sets at what was then the Rome Inn music venue.

He would later spend his college years and most of his adult life working at — and eventually owning and operating — Texas French Bread. Willcott spent a period in New York City practicing law, but when he returned to Austin in 2001, he devoted his professional life to providing exceptional hospitality and warm service at the bakery that would eventually add bistro-style dinner service and a smart wine list.

“This is my life’s work. The thing that’s precious was the community that spun around Texas French Bread,” Willcott said. “I don’t know how to say it. My sense of my value as a person has been taking care of all those customers who came in every day — managing and guiding, hopefully wisely, our staff over the years. I felt like it was a legacy that was a sacred responsibility.”

Willcott’s email newsletters kept regulars abreast of happenings at the restaurant, the updates written with his trademark sense of poetry, erudition, romance and humor. The missives were an extension of the hospitality that Willcott always attempted to foster inside Texas French Bread.

“This has always been about service. Hospitality is a sacred calling,” an emotional Willcott said as he fought through tears. “And all I ever tried to do was to do the best for each person who came through that door and figure out how I can make them happy on a given morning. When the next person in line came up, you hit a reset and you went to work figuring out how you can give them your best. Everybody was treated as equals. Everybody gets the love.”

The love that Texas French Bread gave over the decades came streaming back from customers in the hours after the fire. A GoFundMe established to support the workers of Texas French Bread quickly hit its goal of $100,000. Willcott, who also was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, said that money will be used to provide severance to the bakery’s approximately 75 employees.

The blaze caused more than $1 million in damage to the structure and $500,000 in damage to the store's contents.

“The most important thing here is everybody’s safe,” Willcott said. “This is very sad, but we’re all gonna be ok.”

How to help

A group of local bakers, including Dõ Artisan Bakery and Family Crust Bakery, will sell their wares at the Bakers & Makers Fundraiser Sale from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Camp East, 2907 E. 12th St. Proceeds will benefit the team from Texas French Bread.