'Restaurant is totaled': Historic Texas French Bread destroyed by fire in Austin

Texas French Bread, a historic West Campus staple, was destroyed after an unspecified mechanical failure caused a fire to break out at the bakery late Monday.

No one was injured in the fire, and Austin fire officials said damages to the building and its contents totaled an estimated $1.6 million. The fire was ruled accidental, Austin fire officials said Tuesday.

"We are devastated at the loss of our bakery and restaurant, but forever grateful that our employees walked out unharmed," the owners of Texas French Bread wrote in an Instagram post.

They shared a link to an online fundraising campaign to support the staff.

"The outpouring of support from our community is staggering and many folks have asked how they can help. Our friend has set up a GoFundMe to help us with next steps ... but do not feel obligated. We feel your love. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support," the bakery's Instagram post read.

Judy Willcott opened the original bakery in 1981 at Guadalupe and 34th streets and moved the business to its current location in 1986.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the bakery at 2900 Rio Grande St. at about 10:50 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from employees who noticed a fire, said Calvin Poole, Austin Fire Department's acting shift commander.

Employees were inside the bakery when the fire began, but officials do not know how many were there, Austin fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell said. Fire officials do not know where the fire started.

Firefighters saw fire coming through the roof of the structure when they arrived on the scene and spent three hours working before it was under control.

Photos show a mostly intact south wall that reads "Texas French Bread" while the interior of the structure looks collapsed, burned and full of debris.

"The restaurant is totaled," Poole said. Firefighters were still on the scene Tuesday morning.

The current space was once home to beloved music venue the Rome Inn, where such artists as Stevie Ray Vaughan played, and later Studio 29. Vaughan, the iconic blues guitarist who helped make Austin the Live Music Capital of the World, even got married in the building in 1979.

Texas French Bread reached its peak with 11 stores in 1995. But by the end of 2002, the bakery operated only three locations.

Murph and Ben Willcott, the sons of Judy and Paul Willcott, bought the business from their mother in 2007. Two years later, they closed two of the three remaining locations of Texas French Bread and decided to focus on the flagship store on Rio Grande Street.

Texas French Bread fans commented on the shop's latest Instagram post after news of the fire broke.

"Your neighborhood is standing with you today," one commenter said.

"I really hope y'all are able to rebuild! I will really miss your blueberry danishes in the meantime," another said.

The restaurant is well known for its pastries and breads, but it also offers breakfast, brunch and dinner menus.

French toast and banana walnut pancakes are on the breakfast menu, and the lunch menu includes many sandwiches, including a BLT, a club and a Cuban. The dinner menu is changed weekly, and this week's included fried oysters, cacio e pepe, pork milanese and fudge cake.

