EXCLUSIVE: Veracruz All Natural, Dee Dee Thai owners plan botanical garden, cafe in South Austin

The women who own two of Austin’s best food trucks intend to open a botanical garden and café on about five acres of land in the southwestern part of town.

However, the project at at 6405 Brodie Lane needs a zoning change approved by the City of Sunset Valley to move forward.

Dee Dee Thai owner Lakana Trubiana and Veracruz All-Natural owners Maritza and Reyna Vazquez envision a pastoral food-and-beverage destination on the property that’s mostly surrounded by an apartment complex, strip malls and big box stores. The collaboration would bring together some of Austin’s best Thai and Mexican cuisine, served in an eco-friendly environment that includes an organic garden that would supply produce to the restaurants.

Dee Dee, Veracruz and a third tenant (yet to be named) would serve food prepared in micro-kitchens in rustic cabin-like buildings, with dining taking place in three picnic areas on the property. Another building would function as a café serving coffee drinks and alcoholic beverages.

"My dream was always to have a little garden restaurant where I could share a part of my life, where I am able to show people what it's like back home in Thailand where you grow your own food and cook with it,” said Thailand native Trubiana, who opened Dee Dee with husband Justin in 2016. “I didn't want to just be in a building somewhere, I have to have a garden and nature; it's what brings me happiness."

The partnership between the women has a deal in place to buy the land at the southernmost tip of Sunset Valley, directly across from Lowe’s, from the estate of Betty Grubbs, a longtime supporter of the women’s athletic department at the University of Texas. Grubbs purchased the property with her husband in 1952, and she died in 2018 at age 100. Per the terms of her will, a portion of the proceeds from the sale would be donated to the scholarship endowment fund for women’s athletics at UT.

The potential new owners have also said they will support women-owned businesses and hold an annual fundraiser for the Betty Grubbs Endowed Scholarship Program for the University of Texas Women's Athletics.

The estate’s independent executor, Gary McIntosh, a friend of the Grubbs dating back to 1975 who regularly attended UT baseball games with the late couple, said the financial donation would be historic in size. The final terms of the donation will be made public when the sale of the property, whether to the restaurateurs or another entity, is completed.

“Betty’s still influencing. She’s still getting things done to benefit women’s athletics,” McIntosh told the American-Statesman. “I’m going to tell the zoning commission that Betty would strongly support this. The fact that it’s women-owned businesses that are gonna be the focal point of what’s being done — I think she would love it.”

The proposed new ownership group is requesting that Sunset Valley, a town of about 650 residents that was incorporated in 1954, change the zoning for the property from single family residential to neighborhood commercial. The city’s five-member planning commission will hold a public hearing on Jan. 26 to hear the proposal and any objections. The commission will then give its recommendation to the five-member city council, which will grant or deny the zoning change.

If the commission recommends the zoning change, the council would require a majority to approve the change. A supermajority (four council members) would be required to overturn the commission’s recommendation. If the zoning change is approved, the city will have to grant special use permits for operating a restaurant within a neighborhood commercial district and on-premise alcohol consumption, and the city council will need to grant variances regarding parking requirements, impervious cover and amendments to the landscape buffer.

The neighborhood commercial zoning allows for "quiet, low-intensity, neighborhood-oriented retail and office uses on a scale that is in harmony with the rural character of the community," according to the city's website, but not grocery stores, hardware stores, health/athletic clubs, pawn shops and more.

The only retail commercial spaces in Sunset Valley are located in the strip malls along Brodie Lane. City secretary Matt Lingafelter said that since Sunset Valley businesses pay sales taxes and residents do not pay property taxes, the city would benefit financially if the zoning change is approved and the botanical garden and café are built.

If the zoning change is denied, McIntosh said the property will be sold as zoned for single family residential, either as one parcel to a home developer or as four or five individual parcels. McIntosh said the sales price of the land to the new restaurant group would be higher than if the land was sold for single-family residential use, to maximize the donation to UT women’s athletics.

Lingafelter said that city officials do not have an opinion on the request for the zoning change but said the proposed family and eco-friendly retail development aligns with the strategic planning proposed by a third-party marketing firm that consulted the city on its branding and positioning.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mentioned that Sunset Valley's planning commission will hold a public hearing about the project in September. The hearing will be held in January. This story has been updated.