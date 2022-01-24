With its owner retiring, the iconic La Mexicana Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors

One of South Austin’s longest running Mexican taquerias and bakeries will serve its final barbacoa taco and conchas in mid-February.

Jesus Becerra is closing the beloved staple he opened at 1924 South First St. on Mother's Day 1989, according to his daughter, Bianka Lopez, who added that La Mexicana's final date of business is being determined.

Responding to a tweet about the closure that emphasized the costs of gentrification and density, Lopez wrote the following on Facebook:

“Yes, it’s true. The Bakery will be closing. But don’t think we got pushed out. Dad is retiring and wants to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Don’t be sad, be proud of what a Mexican immigrant came to build his American dream. If you know him you know he’s very humble and a hard worker. La Mexicana holds a special place in everyone’s heart to the Austin locals and has made history to good ol’ Austin. Legacy is what Dad will be leaving behind and no one can ever take that from him.”

For more than three decades, La Mexicana was known equally for its colorful and abundant array of Mexican pastries as it was its affordable and delicious late-night tacos and a dining room regularly soundtracked by a television airing Mexican soccer matches.

