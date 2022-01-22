Longtime South Austin wine bar Winebelly unexpectedly closes for good

Austin suffers from a deficit of solid wine bars. There's the stalwart Wink Wine Bar, the hip Lolo in East Austin, June's on South Congress and plenty of restaurants that give serious attention to their lists. But it's surprising that in a city that loves wine and smart small plates, there are so few wine bars.

And now, within just a few years of losing Vino Vino and Apothecary in Central Austin, we've lost another of the city's best.

Winebelly announced on Jan. 11 that it had closed. Brothers Eric and Robert Tran of Hai Ky Vietnamese restaurant opened the restaurant with several partners in the former Green Muse space on Oltorf Street in 2013, and Winebelly was an immediate hit thanks to a strong list that complemented bar snacks like cured white anchovies and crispy pig ears and tapas ranging from lamb ribs to grilled octopus. The restaurant made several appearances in the Austin360 Dining Guide over its nine-year run.

Winebelly was a South Austin favorite, drawing people with the food of chef Buulinh Liu; an approachable wine list; and both intimate indoor and comfortable back patio spaces. It was one of the great examples of casual sophistication and consistent execution in the Austin dining scene.

"We are so very grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown by this community, and yet our hearts ache that we didn't get to tell you in person how much you meant," a Facebook post reads. "Thank you for so many good times."