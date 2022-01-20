Uchi and Salty Cargo veteran opens Texas Sushiko food truck serving sushi tacos

A sushi taco sounds like something of a Texas creation, so it makes sense that the new truck serving them would be called Texas Sushiko.

The truck, which opens Thursday outside of the Texas Sake Company tasting room at 440 E. St. Elmo Road, is the new business from executive chef Michael Carranza, a veteran of Uchi and co-founder of temporarily closed Salty Cargo (which made our 2021 list of best new restaurants), and pastry chef Danielle Martinez.

Texas Sushiko serves open-face handrolls, hence the "taco" descriptor, with the nori wraps serving in place of a tortilla. The open-faced handroll menu ($8-$20) includes king crab with fresh truffles; bluefin tuna with seasonal ingredients; and pork belly with kimchi. The truck also serves bites like edamame and the high-low snack caviar and Pringles for $90.

In addition to his restaurant work, Carranza has also worked at seafood distributor Minamoto and for the last two years has run at-home omakase service Tare.

Texas Sushiko is open Thursday through Sunday.