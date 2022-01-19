Free biscuit alert: Austin breakfast favorite named to Yelp's top 10 in country

It’s hard to say no to the biscuit. That rule holds true for Yelp users and the community managers for the crowd-sourcing website.

Yelp on Tuesday named Austin’s Bird Bird Biscuit the fifth best restaurant in the country in its list of 100 Best Places to Eat in America.

More: One of Austin's best burger joints is opening a second location

To celebrate making the list, Bird Bird Biscuit will give away free biscuits to the first 100 customers who place online orders starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The deal is actually for $10 off, which will cover the cost of the biscuit. Customers can use the code YELPTOP100 to get the deal. The restaurant has two locations: the original Manor Road location and at 1401 W. Koenig Lane, which opened in October 2021 in the former Thunderbird Coffee space.

Bird Bird Biscuit, which Brian Batch and Ryan McElroy opened on Manor Road in 2018, was the only Austin restaurant to make the list that was compiled in part through restaurants ratings, number of reviews, and volume of reader submissions. Geographic representation for the list was based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.

More: 10 predictions and questions for the Austin restaurant scene in 2022

RELATED: Best Thing I Ate This Week: Chicken sausage biscuit sandwich at Bird Bird Biscuit