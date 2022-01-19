Report: Bojangles fried chicken and biscuits restaurant planning Austin locations

The Longhorns must really be joining the SEC. About six months after UT System Board of Regents voted unanimously to accept an invitation for the school to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, another alliance between Texas and a southeastern power player is on the horizon.

The Austin Business Journal reported last week that North Carolina-based Bojangles fried chicken and biscuits fast-food restaurant intends to open five locations in the Austin area and 50 in the state of Texas. While details are few, the report says the company is looking at the northern reaches of the Austin metro area.

If you've spent any time in the southeast (or the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport), you've probably seen the red-and-yellow branded southern icon famed for its biscuits, fried chicken, breakfast sandwiches and more. Bojangles has locations locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

Free biscuit alert:Austin breakfast favorite named to Yelp's top 10 in country

Where to get Matthew Odam's favorite fried chicken sandwiches in Austin (ranked in order)

Pollo Las Abuelas

June's All Day

Thai Fresh

Luke's Inside Out

Spicy Boys Fried Chicken

Little Ola's Biscuits

Bird Bird Biscuit

Lebowski's Grill

Top Notch

Tumble 22

Jack Allen's Kitchen

Fixe

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Flyrite Chicken