'Downtown's boomin':' New locations for Lonesome Dove, Huckleberry, Saté Texas in Austin

Tim Love has packed up his saddle at Lonesome Dove Western Bistro at 419 Colorado St. and is herding his wild game-loving steakhouse up the street to a new location.

The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef opened the Austin outpost in 2015 in the space once occupied by Kenichi. He says he’s known for the last year that the building would be bulldozed for a 47-story residential tower, so he’d been looking for a downtown property to call home. He found it at 123 W. Sixth St., in the space that was occupied by Italian restaurant Italic until March 2020, when the restaurant closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

Love shuttered the Colorado Street location in late December and hopes to have the new spot open by Feb. 8. The expansive restaurant will feature a tequila bar in the street-facing front of the space, with the bar menu including tacos and bar snacks. Lonesome Dove’s main dining menu will include new game selections and added seafood dishes.

Despite decreased foot traffic downtown because of the pandemic, Love is bullish on the area, pointing to the forthcoming Facebook building and a new hotel under construction nearby.

“We had a really great year once we got open back up,” Love said of Lonesome Dove. “I really like downtown. I think downtown’s boomin'."

Love is simultaneously at work on opening Tex-Mex restaurant Paloma Suerte (Lucky Dove) in Fort Worth, adjacent to his original Lonesome Dove.

Standout seafood truck Huckleberry, which we named one of the 20 best new restaurants in last year's Austin360 Dining Guide, has moved from North Austin to a new home at all-ages music venue the Far Out Lounge at 8504 S. Congress Ave. Huckleberry is open for dinner Monday and Wednesday-Friday and for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. (huckleberrytx.com)

Indonesian BBQ truck Saté Texas has moved to the Thicket Food Park at 7800 South First St. Saté joins more than a half dozen food trucks at the South Austin location, including standouts Artipasta and fellow recent addition Song La, which has been making Taiwanese street food since 2015.