Mean Eyed Cat owners buy cocktail bar Midnight Cowboy from Alamo Drafthouse founders

A new ownership group has taken control of one of Austin’s first craft cocktail bars and one of the city’s best.

FBR Management, the Austin company that operates bars such as Mean Eyed Cat, The Wheel and Lala’s Little Nugget, purchased downtown bar Midnight Cowboy from Alamo Drafthouse founders Tim and Karrie League on the last day of 2021.

The new owners say they intend to make very few changes to the speakeasy-style bar that the Leagues opened at 313 E. Sixth St. in 2012.

“We want to keep it what it is,” FBR COO Max Moreland told the American-Statesman this week.

FBR has experience shepherding legacy bars and modern classics like Lala’s and Mean Eyed Cat, and Moreland says the company’s desire to protect iconic brands helped drive their interest in the purchase of the bar that offers no street-facing signage and requires the ringing of a furtive buzzer for entrance.

“These places are woven into the fabric of Austin and they need to remain before something corporate comes in or it gets torn down,” Moreland said. “It’s more about making sure Midnight Cowboy survives.”

Moreland, who says he and FBR co-founder Matt Luckie, who’s run bars in Austin since the 90s, were impressed not only with Midnight Cowboy’s cocktails but also its commitment to quality service.

“We’re leaving it in the hands of the existing staff,” Moreland said.

The cocktail menu will remain under the direction of bar manager Brittany McMillan, a two-year veteran of Midnight Cowboy, as will the reservation policy for the seating at the tiny bar’s six indoor tables and three private salons.

FBR will reopen the back patio, which seats 15-20 people, for walk-ins and as something of a waiting room and intends to eventually extend the hours beyond the bar’s current Thursday-Sunday schedule.

The Leagues bought the property and opened the sophisticated Midnight Cowboy in a former massage and modeling parlor of the same name on the rowdy part of East Sixth Street mostly home to shot bars. At the time, the bar, under the direction of original general manager Brian Dressel, and with guidance from Drafthouse beverage director Bill Norris, was one of the few in Austin serving up classic cocktails, doing so with measured service and classy flourishes like tableside preparation.

Midnight Cowboy was later managed by Tacy Rowlands, one of the city's best mixologists, who created smart, themed menus at the bar, like the Passport Menu and the Art of Conversation menu.

“It's been a hell of a two years,” Tim League wrote to the American-Statesman in an email. “Karrie and I are very proud of what Bill, Tacy, Brittany and her team at Midnight Cowboy built over the last 10 years. The painful truth is that as we are reemerging as a company with a much smaller, leaner team, we no longer have the infrastructure to properly support the development and operation of Midnight Cowboy. Thankfully, we are handing the reins to Matt Luckie's very strong beverage team. They love the spirit and mission of Midnight Cowboy and are going to continue to push to deliver the best damn cocktails in the state. The spirit of Midnight Cowboy will continue!”

