One of Austin's best burger joints is opening a second location

I suggested in last year's "Best New Restaurants" edition of the Austin360 Dining Guide that it would be a smart bet to buy theoretical stock in Buddy's Burger. Turns out that was prescient advice.

Twin siblings Zain and Isha Fidai, and their cousin, Saad, plan to open a second location of their drive-thru burger joint later this year in Round Rock.

Buddy's, which earned a spot in our annual list based on the strength of its affordable, nicely seasoned smashburgers, will be located at the corner of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sunrise Road, with a late 2022 opening date scheduled.

The original Buddy's is located at 9001 Cameron Road. Below is what I wrote about it in last fall's Austin360 Dining Guide: