Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams celebrates third Austin location with free ice cream

The pandemic shrouded the arrival of one of Austin’s biggest culinary imports. Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opened stores at the Domain in late 2019 and on South Congress Avenue last year.

Slower foot traffic likely kept the ice cream business that also sells pints in stores from exploding the way it might have previously, but it didn’t slow the company’s momentum in Austin.

Jeni’s is celebrating the grand opening of its new Triangle location from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday with free scoops. The business, known for creative flavors like salted peanut butter and banana cream pudding, is located at 4616 Triangle Ave. in the space previously occupied by Snap Kitchen.

The new Jeni’s is open noon to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday and opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.