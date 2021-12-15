Best Chinese restaurants in Austin open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are full of rituals. Some people open presents and then gather around their dining room table for a homemade egg casserole or prime rib. Others take a trip to their favorite Chinese restaurant.

Below are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Austin that are open on Dec. 24 and 25. Call to confirm hours.

A+A Sichuan

13376 Research Blvd. 512-258-5445, aasichuanchinaaustin.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Asia Cafe

8650 Spicewood Springs Road. 512-331-5788, asiacafetx.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chen Z

6705 U.S. 290. 512-892-8888, chenzaustin.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

China Family

6801 Airport Blvd. 512-520-4171, chinafamilytx.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout only.

Chinatown

2712 Bee Cave Road. 512-328-6588; 3407 Greystone Drive. 512-343-9307, austinchinatown.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

First Chinese Barbecue

10901 N. Lamar Blvd. 512-835-8889, firstchinesebbq.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ho Ho Chinese BBQ

13000 N. Interstate 35. 512-339-9088, hohochinesebbq.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To-go only.

House of Three Gorges

8557 Research Blvd., Suite 144. 512-953-8666, houseofthreegorges.com. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Hunan Bistro

10700 Anderson Mill Road, No. 105. 512-579-0108, hunanbistroaustin.com. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Julie’s Noodles

8557 Research Blvd. 512-394-6967, juliesnoodles.com. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day.

Lin Asian Cuisine + Dim Sum

1203 W. Sixth St. 512-474-5107, linasianbar.com. Open for dim sum brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Old Thousand

1000 E. 11th St., Suite 150, and 4805 Burnet Road. 737-222-6637, oldthousandatx.com. The 11th Street location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the Burnet Road location is open for takeout only on Christmas Day from 4 to 8 p.m.

Qi

835 W. Sixth St. 512-474-2777, qiaustin.com. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Sichuan River

4534 West Gate Blvd. 512-892-6699, sichuanriver.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wu Chow

500 W. Fifth St. 512-476-2469, wuchowaustin.com. Open 5 to 11 p.m.