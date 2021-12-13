Here's where to pre-order Christmas meals from restaurants in Austin

If you’re looking to dine out on Christmas Day, your best bet is to head to a hotel restaurant or a Chinese restaurant. If you’re looking to dine at home but don’t feel like cooking, there are some restaurants around town serving full family-style meals and fully cooked main courses around which to build your own meal. Below are some options for ordering your Christmas meal in advance.

Intero

The Italian restaurant serves packaged meals that include local, seasonal vegetables and locally raised meats. Packages will be prepped by Intero chefs and include easy-to-follow instructions to complete the final touches in your own kitchen. Meals serve four to six people. Contact the restaurant for exact menu and cost. 2612 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-599-4052, interorestaurant.com.

Austin food news:Kevin Williamson, Ranch 616 owner and creator of 'Ranch Water,' dies at 59

Interstellar BBQ

One of the city’s best barbecue restaurants sells pineapple-glazed ham and whole smoked turkeys for pre-order. 12233 FM 620 N. 512-382-6248, theinterstellarbbq.com.

LeRoy and Lewis

One of the city’s best barbecue operations is selling tamales by the dozen, as well as whole briskets, barbacoa and more. 121 Pickle Road. 512-945-9882, leroyandlewisbbq.com.

Osome

The intimate omakase sushi operation is selling nigiri boxes for in-home dining during the holidays. Each box contains an Aomori bluefin tuna flight, Osetra caviar, Hokkaido scallop, king crab and truffle. The nigiri boxes cost $200 for a 30-piece box with a $50 sake or sparkling wine add-on option. Email sam@madeinatx.us to order.

Salt & Time

You’ve gotta do the cooking, but Salt & Time has done all the hard work for you. Pre-order mezcal-glazed ham, foie gras-stuffed quail, beef wellington and more. 1912 E. Seventh St. 512-524-1383, saltandtime.com.

More:Which Austin holiday bar you should go to based on your favorite part of the holidays

Need last-minute holiday cheer? 8 Austin Christmas traditions you can still go to

TLC

The seafood restaurant is serving family-style meals that include applewood smoked bone-in ham, rosemary fingerling potatoes, country green beans, honey-glazed carrots, chocolate pecan pie, a hot cocoa kit and even gifts for Santa and his reindeer. Cost is $299. 1100 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite No. 1150. 512-580-0971, tlcaustin.com.

Walton’s Fancy and Staple

Sandra Bullock’s restaurant and market is serving an a la carte menu for pre-sale that includes maple bourbon glazed ham; white cheddar and Gruyère mac and cheese; balsamic Brussels sprouts with crispy prosciutto; several pies; and more. Order by calling 512-391-9966 or emailing catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com.