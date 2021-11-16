Forget the holiday stress: These 15 Austin restaurants have Thanksgiving takeout meals

Look, it's been a long year already, and chances are you've already cooked more in the last 18 months than you had in the last 18 years. So, maybe you wanna take Thanksgiving off and leave it to the pros.

But it's still nice to join together with family and friends around the table. So, maybe you're thinking of checking in with some restaurants around town to see what they have cooking for Thanksgiving.

We're giving you a head start. Below is a list of 15 Austin restaurants serving takeout meals prepared especially for Thanksgiving. Order ahead of time (most have Monday cut-off dates), pick it up, pre-heat that oven and you're more than halfway home.

If you want to get out of your home, your best bet for dining out on the holiday is likely at one of the fine hotel restaurants around town, like Goodall's at Hotel Ella, Trace at the W, Summer House on Music Lane at Hotel Magdalena, Garrison at the Fairmont, Ciclo at the Four Seasons or any number of others. Check ahead about reservations.

Now go prepared to get stuffed, ya turkeys.

The Backspace on Anderson. The wood-fire roasted turkeys at chef Shawn Cirkiel’s pizzeria are fully cooked and ready for reheating. Cost is $55 for half turkey (feeds two to four) and $100 for a full turkey (feeds six to eight). 1745 W. Anderson Lane. 512-474-9899, backspacepizza.com.

Buenos Aires Cafe. Both locations of the Argentine restaurant are serving a honey-glazed porchetta dinner that comes with roasted Brussels sprouts, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and more. Dinner for 2-3 people costs $90 and for 4-6 people costs $150. Pumpkin ($28) and pecan pies ($35) sold separately. 1201 E. Sixth St. 512-382-1189; 13500 Galleria Circle. 512-441-9000; buenosairescafe.com.

Chez Zee. You’ve gotta cook the bird yourself, but this Austin classic has more than a dozen pies and cakes for sale, along with more than a dozen family-style sides, from creamed spinach to garlic mashed potatoes. 5406 Balcones Drive. 512-454-2666, chez-zee.com.

Colleen’s Kitchen. The Southern restaurant offers a to-go dinner that feeds six to eight people and includes herb buttered turkey, orange cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and more. Cost is $220. If you want to cook your own bird, the restaurant is selling just a trimmings package for $145 that includes everything but the turkey. 1911 Aldrich St. Suite 100. 512-580-2413, colleensaustin.com.

District Kitchen + Cocktails. The restaurant’s two locations are serving turkey dinner for $69 that feeds two to four people and includes cheddar mash potatoes, stuffing and more. The meal serving four to six people costs $139. 5900 W. Slaughter Lane, 512-351-8346; 7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. 512-284-7837, districtaustin.com.

Easy Tiger. Thanksgiving feasts from this bakery and restaurant feed six to eight people and include smoked turkey breast, roasted Brussels sprouts, kale salad and more. Cost is $225. Additions include pumpkin and pecan pies ($35). Multiple locations. easytigerusa.com.

Emmer & Rye. One of the city’s top restaurants is selling meal kits for two that come with a choice of roasted chicken or smoked lions mane mushroom, along with sides like green bean casserole and roasted potatoes. Cost is $150. 51 Rainey St. No. 110. 512- 66-5530, emmerandrye.com.

Kerbey Lane Cafe. The prepared meals for six people cost $100 and include roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, homemade biscuits and more. Multiple locations. kerbeylanecafe.com.

Launderette. Chef Rene Ortiz’s restaurant is selling a roasted bone-in turkey meal for $190 and a beef tenderloin meal for $230. Both meals include herbed sourdough stuffing, honey butter rolls and more. Sides like pumpkin spiced delicata squash and gruyere scalloped potatoes are extra, as are desserts like an apple streusel tart. 2115 Holly St. 512-382-1599, launderetteaustin.com.

Rosedale Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant is serving Longhorn Texas BBQ smoked whole turkey with gravy, cranberry relish and a choice of three sides, such as creamed corn and sweet potato casserole. Meal feeds 10-12 people and costs $265. You also can order just the bird or a la carte sides. 3800 N. Lamar Blvd. 512-729-0052, rosedalekb.com.

Rosewood. The coastal kitchen and chop house is serving a smoked turkey meal that feeds six to eight people and includes cranberry sauce; rolls; a choice of three sides, like loaded potato casserole and turkey confit dressing; and pie. Cost is $225. 1209 Rosewood Ave. 512-838-6205, rosewoodatx.com.

Sala & Betty. These veterans of the takeout game are serving a range of turkey meals, whether you want a plate for one person ($35), a small turkey for six to eight people ($240), a turkey breast meal for six to eight people ($250) or a large turkey meal for 12-16 people ($340). All include Waldorf salad, butternut squash with goat cheese and cherries, chocolate pecan bars and more. 5201 Airport Blvd. 512-645-0214, salaandbettyatx.com.

Second Bar + Kitchen. Chef David Bull’s restaurant at the Domain’s Archer Hotel is selling three-course meal kits that include citrus spiced turkey and gravy, and roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Cost is $95, with cocktail kits, pumpkin pie cheesecake and more available at extra cost. 3121 Palm Way No. 101. 737-300-4800, secondbarkitchen.com.

Swedish Hill. Serving a large brined and roasted turkey for $155, rotisserie turkey breast (serves three or four) for $60 and an assortment of family sides that serve four to six people, including sourdough stuffing ($20), green bean casserole ($20), and roasted Brussels sprouts. The bakery is also selling Dutch apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies for $40-$45. 1120 W. Sixth St. 512-472-1347, swedishhillaustin.com.

Z’Tejas. The to-go meals at this longtime West Sixth Street restaurant feed four to six and include sliced turkey, poblano mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and more. Cost is $100, with additions like pumpkin cheesecake, ancho fudge pie and a gallon of margaritas available. 1110 W. Sixth St. 512-478-5355, ztejas.com.

