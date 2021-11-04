Exclusive: Micklethwait Craft Meats to open market, beer garden next to barbecue trailer

One of the city’s best barbecue operations is expanding its footprint to provide a more comprehensive dining and shopping experience.

Micklethwait Craft Meats will open Saddle Up on November 18 at 1309 Rosewood Ave. The business will serve as a market and beer garden for the group’s barbecue truck and sibling Taco Bronco, which sit on the property behind Saddle Up.

The est BBQ in Austin:7 restaurants and trailers make Texas Monthly’s Top 50 list for 2021

Saddle Up will sell beer and wine; cured and smoked meats, such as ham, salmon, bresaola, summer sausage, bacon, Lomo, pastrami; housemade sweets; and grab-and-go sandwich, salad and snack packs. The building has a walk-up window on its backside, which will service the outdoor beer garden area between the trailers and bungalow.

Saddle Up will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and has a grand opening celebration the weekend of Dec. 3. Micklethwait Craft Meats will be open for lunch Thursday-Sunday, with Taco Bronco serving dinner on the same days.