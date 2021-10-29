Austin's legendary Dry Creek Cafe & Boat Dock is closing after 65 years

Chris Bugge ambles in a misshapen circle among friends and fellow regulars, belting out the Dubliners’ bawdy 1967 comic folk tune, “Seven Drunken Nights”:

And as I went home on Friday night as drunk as drunk could be

I saw a head upon the bed where my old head should be.

The gathered party hoots and cajoles, buttressing Bugge with the first words of the chorus:

Ah, you're drunk, you're drunk

You silly old fellow, still you can not see. …

Welcome to the Dry Creek Cafe, where all are welcome and no stranger remains one for long. It’s a night like many that came before it at the historic dive bar on Mount Bonnell Road — with an assortment of folks that might include retired teachers, former bank board members, high-end auto mechanics and lawyers sitting around, exchanging stories and sipping cold beer paid for with cash. “Wheel of Fortune,” and its attendant gambling, has ended, so owner Jay “Buddy” Reynolds sits among the carousing cohort.

While it looks like many that came before, tonight is different. A bittersweet air tinges the evening’s proceedings. Reynolds, who for years has turned away interested developers, sold the bar and land that’s been in his family for 71 years to neighbors who made him an offer he said he could not pass up.

Halloween will be the historic bar’s last night, with Dry Creek regular, Sunday barman and musical fixture Kevin Dehan playing a final show with his band Cactus Lee; there also will be a live auction of some historic Dry Creek memorabilia. The new owners did not respond to American-Statesman questions about their plans for the property.

With the closing of the Dry Creek Cafe, Austin says goodbye to one of a handful of remaining businesses that exemplified the ethos and aesthetic of one version of Old Austin. The bar was a laid-back place where all were welcome (as long as they brought their empty bottles down from the roof deck) and the putting on of airs was not.

Curvy Mount Bonnell Road, which runs high along the eastern edge of the Colorado River, is well known now for its scenic overlook at Covert Park and the multimillion-dollar mansions that dot the bluff's ridge, but when Reynolds' mother, Sarah Ransom, bought the bar from her brothers in 1956 and opened Dry Creek Cafe and Boat Dock, the bar on the serpentine road sat outside the city limits. Cedar choppers (a colloquial term for families living in the undeveloped Hill Country) ruled the roads, not Teslas, and you were more likely to get lost than get a speeding ticket.

Reynolds said the bar’s clientele shifted a little over the years, moving from a strictly cedar chopper hangout to a place overrun with dancing college kids in the 1970s and to its current collection of diverse characters. The one constant for about 50 years was Ransom, the curmudgeonly owner and sole bartender who opened and closed the bar right around when-I-feel-like-it o’clock.

And if you wanted to be on the receiving end of a tongue whoopin', just leave your empty beer bottle upstairs or park your stupid car in front of a neighbor’s driveway. Apparently even Willie Nelson got a scolding once; whether it was for playing his guitar, leaving an empty bottle or smoking grass on the rooftop seems to be up for debate.

“People would send their friends up here just to get a good cussin',” Reynolds said with a laugh.

The 84-year-old Reynolds, a one-time state representative who worked in the mining industry for decades, bought the bar from his mother in 1984, when the city limits were redrawn to include Dry Creek’s address, a development that brought with it some added costs to Ransom to get her place up to code.

Ransom had considered selling the business, but Reynolds, who splits his time between the house that sits downhill from the bar and his home in Lexington, leased it back to her for a song, paid her property taxes, gave her a salary and helped her build the business to a sustainable level.

Ransom, whose notorious brand of hospitality was lionized by late American-Statesman columnist John Kelso, rightly earned her reputation by all accounts, but her gruffness hid a softer side, one seen by native Austinite and Dry Creek staple Matt Johnson.

A teenage Johnson was navigating his yellow Datsun pickup through the winding hills above the river in 1991 when he stumbled upon the midcentury shack. The 16-year-old went inside and struck up a conversation with the 78-year-old woman at the bar. Thirty minutes later, she offered the kid a beer. It’s been Johnson’s local bar for most of the 30 years since.

“I witnessed Sarah being very mean and cantankerous to other people. But I loved Sarah. I got along great with Sarah. She was almost like another grandma to me,” Johnson told the Statesman recently.

Johnson started helping out as a fill-in bartender when he moved back to Austin in 2003 after a couple of years working at Saint Arnold Brewing Co. in Houston. He assisted a hobbled Ransom in making her way down to the trailer where she lived for years, fixed what needed fixing around the bar, and helped out anyway he could.

“I just got enveloped by the place,” Johnson said.

The longtime veteran of the Austin brewing world (who has worked as a postal carrier for the last 16 years) also formed a community of friends disparate in occupation but harmonious of spirit.

Johnson describes Dry Creek as a place where a newcomer can walk in without knowing a soul, and, within 10 minutes, they’ll be sitting at a table chatting up strangers who would soon become new friends. The playing field was as level as the roof. Johnson credits Ransom, who died at the age of 95 in 2009, for keeping it that way.

“Something about the place just disarmed you when you walked in the door. There was something magical about it,” Johnson said. “And I think Sarah might have had a lot to do with that because Sarah, she would not care who you were. It didn’t matter if you were a dirt-poor cedar chopper or the attorney general, she was going to treat you the exact same when you came through that door.”

The bartenders who followed in Ransom’s footsteps carried on her legacy, according to Johnson, specifically Angel Altenhofel, who worked there for most of the last 10 years before dying from cancer in 2020.

Altenhofel had a similar magnetism but an easier way about her than Ransom, with many of those who watched the whip-smart bartender dominate the regulars at “Wheel of Fortune” calling her their “bar mom.”

“Angel kind of filled the Sarah slot again,” Johnson said.

She also helped keep the Dry Creek the Dry Creek, a time capsule of a place that Johnson realizes will now exist only in many people’s memories. At least they’ll have the memories. Some newcomers to Austin will have to rely on stories, if they'll even listen.

“There’s a lot of people who won’t remember Dry Creek, and the only Austin they’ll know is the Austin we have now,” Johnson said. “And I understand things change and what not, but it’s just so different now than it used to be. It’s changed so much. And you could just go there and hang out and be mellow and it wasn’t a supercrowded hip scene. It was just a great place to spend an afternoon.”

With their favorite local haunt fading into the annals of Austin lore, Johnson said he's not sure how the community of regulars will stay in touch or where they will meet. He likens the bar's closing to the passing of the grandmother who always had the family over to her house for Sunday dinners.

"It really is like a family member is dying," Johnson said.