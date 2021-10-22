David Chang's fried chicken sandwich operation, Fuku, opens in Austin

David Chang's a busy man. The Momofuku chef hosts a popular podcast ("The David Chang Show"), just dropped a new series on Hulu ("The Next Thing You Eat"), and, oh yeah, runs a global restaurant empire.

Part of the empire includes Fuku, a fried chicken sandwich concept born from a "secret sandwich" at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City that now includes outposts at professional sports venues and operates as a delivery-only business in markets around the country. Those markets also now include Austin, at least through the end of November.

Fuku is now delivering its fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and waffle fries through a partnership with REEF Kitchens, which is billed as "a culinary platform that enables food entrepreneurs, local restaurants, and national restaurant brands to open and quickly expand their delivery businesses."

The foundational structure of the sandwich is as such: habanero-brined thigh meat that's fried and served with buttermilk ranch and pickles on a Martin's Potato Roll. There are also variations on that theme.

Delivery is available through all major delivery platforms, including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates. Central East Austin is the initial delivery area with more planned to be added soon.

Is this brand-driven, ghost kitchen, delivery-only model part of the future of food, which Chang just so happens to address in the first episode of "The Next Thing You Eat" (the ep's title: "Delivery: Rise of the Machines")? We shall see. But it's worth noting that the Present of Food in Austin includes a bunch of locally owned restaurants that serve some amazing fried chicken sandwiches that you can eat at a restaurant or trailer or have delivered to you.

Where to get Matthew Odam's 'My favorite fried chicken sandwiches' in Austin (ranked in order)

