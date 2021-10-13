Sammataro, maker of some of the best pizza in Austin, relocating to East Austin

It's been no easy task keeping up with Sammataro, maker of some of the best pizza in town. The operation co-founded by Issac Flores first started as a pizza pop-up in East Austin.

The business then moved to a trailer in Lost Creek but closed this summer. Flores has been doing some unadvertised pop-ups back in East Austin, but next week he will park his pizza trailer in a new home.

Sammataro will open Oct.ober 20 at 1108 E. 12th St., in the same lot where Cuantos Tacos operates.

The trailer, which is opening softly this week, will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

More:New York Times names Austin restaurant to inaugural list of 50 exciting places to dine now

More:Uchi team opening Japanese whiskey bar Uchibā in downtown Austin

More:Legendary Cisco's bringing tacos, margaritas to Lions Municipal Golf Course

Flores puts his dough through a 48-72-hour cold fermentation. He then bakes the 16-inch pizzas in a low-domed, wood-fired oven, realizing his dream of a fantastic pizza with a puffed and torched edge run through with a crunchy base that gives just the right amount of wiggle and pull. The nascent pizzaiolo says the style is intended as an homage to his two favorite NYC spots, Lucali in Brooklyn and Scarr’s Pizza in the East Village.

The pies manage a precise balance of cheese, sauce and dough, which makes them super crushable without leaving you feeling desperate for a nap.