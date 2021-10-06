Legendary Cisco's bringing tacos, margaritas to Lions Municipal Golf Course

Short game feeling a little shaky? Maybe a frozen margarita is just what the swing doctor ordered. Feeling hungry after 18? Fajitas should take care of that. Closest to the pin bet on 7? Maybe put a taco bet on it with your buddies.

Two iconic Austin names will soon make those hypotheticals a reality, when Cisco’s Muny Cafe opens at Lions Municipal Golf Course on Friday.

Cisco’s Muny Cafe will serve a menu very similar to its namesake East Austin restaurant, including biscuits, migas, tacos and fajitas. The new concessionaire, which takes the place of Southside Flying Pizza and Players before it, will also serve classic golf course fare like hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be liquor for sale, including frozen margaritas.

Cisco’s Muny Cafe will be open daily from sunup to sundown and will also operate cart concessions, which will sell a limited food menu, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

An ownership team that includes Matt Cisneros, grandson of Cisco’s founder and namesake Rudy “Cisco” Cisneros, took over the 71-year-old restaurant in 2017, and Cisneros says he’s excited to bring the restaurant’s offerings to the public golf course that opened in 1924 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“Given the alignment of both brands being so historic, it seemed like a great fit,” says Cisneros, an Austin High graduate who learned to play golf at the course fondly referred to as Muny.

The course, which sits on 141 acres owned by the University of Texas, has been at risk of closing for several years and is operating on a month-to-month lease. The Save Muny Conservancy, founded in 2019, has led a community effort to save the course, picking up the cause of a Save Muny initiative that dates back to 1973.

Cisco’s won the concession bid following a request for production from the Save Muny Historic District, which operates the concession, and the City of Austin, which will receive monthly rent from Cisco’s based off of a percentage of the cafe’s gross revenue.

Cisneros says he hopes Cisco’s Muny Cafe will draw golfers and non golfers alike to the historic course, and hopes that the legacy restaurant’s presence will shed some light on the movement to keep the course in existence.

“It’s changed a lot of people’s lives,” Cisneros said of the course, which in 1950 was the first in the South to desegregate. “I think the history there is just so valuable that the course will ultimately survive.”