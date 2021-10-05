Better Half veteran brings Destroyer Sandwiches to Brew & Brew in East Austin

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew in East Austin recently upped its food program, bringing in Destroyer Sandwiches to serve the kind of fat sandwiches that could be dreamed up only by a chef.

The sandwich concept inside the coffee and bar at 500 San Marcos St. is the creation of Seth Jones, who previously served as executive sous chef at Brew & Brew’s siblings Better Half and Holdout Brewing.

The menu features sandwiches like smoked turkey with burrata and roasted spinach; roasted pork with provolone cheese, roasted broccolini, sundried tomato vodka sauce, banana peppers and shaved Parmesan on a hoagie roll; an Italian with three types of cured meat and pepperoncini aioli; and a vegetarian mushroom melt with two cheeses and pickled fennel on ciabatta.

Destroyer is open 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, with plans to expand to daily service in the future.

