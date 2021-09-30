Here are the best things to eat and drink at Austin City Limits Music Festival

If you’re going to be spending the day and night down at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, you’re gonna need to eat. You need some fuel and some pleasure, and you might need to soak up some adult beverages or just mix in some non-alcoholics drinks.

You don’t want go too heavy, and you might need to take into account the tastes of those in your crew. Luckily for you, there are more than three dozen local vendors on hand, but sorting through them all can be a challenge, especially when you wanna get your dance on.

Austin City Limits Music Festival:Rain hasn't usually stopped ACL Fest. What to know and how to prepare for a wet forecast

One of my few talents is being able to look at a menu and figure out what the order is, whether it be for a table of eight or just me and a friend. Often when a friend is visiting a restaurant for the first time, they’ll text me and ask, “What’s the order?” So, let me be your text buddy. What’s the order over a three-day live music bonanza? I’m glad you asked.

Below are 10 of my favorite dishes being served at Zilker Park over the first two weekends in October. These are listed in no specific order because maybe you like to start your day with a burger and end it with a smoothie, or maybe you like to eat ice cream for every meal. Thus, they’re listed alphabetically by vendor.

Waffle cone of Mexican vanilla ice cream from Amy’s Ice Creams.

Hand-dipped frozen banana from Bananarchy.

Waylon & Willie (cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, pepperoncinis and spicy maple bacon sauce on sourdough) from Burro Cheese Kitchen.

The original kimchi fries with Korean BBQ beef from Chi'lantro BBQ.

Fresh cherry limeade from JuiceLand.

Coffee with Cream ice cream from Lick Honest Ice Creams.

Brisket sandwich from Micklethwait Craft Meats.

Pork carnitas taco with tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro and green onion from Taco Bronco.

Green chile queso and chips from Torchy’s Tacos.

Grass-fed beef cheeseburger from Wholly Cow Burgers.