Not a fever dream: Tex-Mex joint Trudy's will soon have CBD queso

Update, 12:33 p.m.: Well, slow your roll. On Monday afternoon, a representative for Trudy's and Earlybird announced that the CBD queso collaboration has been postponed at the last minute. The in-store version is coming soon, they say, but for now, you can try their recipe at home.

Trudy's and Earlybird Loaded CBD Queso

To make the Trudy's queso base:

5-pound block of queso cheese

2 diced jalapeños

2 quarts of milk

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

For prepared dish:

2 milliliters Earlybird full-spectrum tincture

1/4 cup refried beans

1/4 cup ground beef

1/4 pico de gallo

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons pickled jalapeños

1 ounce avocado salsa

2 teaspoons oqueso cotija

Combine the CBD tincture with 1 cup of queso. Then, add the rest of the ingredients in the order listed.

Earlier: Austin's Tex-Mex restaurants have all but perfected the liquid gold that is queso, so sure, let's see what other twists are out there. From Monday through Sunday, you'll be able to try CBD queso at Trudy's.

(And Monday happens to be National Queso Day, but isn't every day?)

The restaurant is serving the appetizer as a team-up with Austin-based Earlybird CBD. It's available at the Trudy's north location, 8820 Burnet Road, and south location, 901-C Little Texas Lane, while supplies last.

Chef Julian Rodarte's loaded queso creation contains 5 mg of THC and 50 mg of CBD, as well as more traditional ingredients like refried beans, ground beef, avocado salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo and queso cotija.

And, perhaps for the first time, you'll have to be 21 or older to order this queso.

