Some of Austin's best taquerias competing at Migas Fest in October

Some of the heaviest hitters in Austin’s taco game are gathering on the verdant slopes of Butler Pitch & Putt to help celebrate the city’s most beloved breakfast food: the migas taco.

The inaugural Migas Fest is presented by Austin-based hard seltzer company Ranch Rider Spirit Co. (whose tequila-infused, eponymous canned drink and vodka-juiced Chilton are some of the best in the ascending and crowded new ready-to-drink marketplace). The event takes place Oct. 17 at the renovated nine-hole course just steps from the shores of Lady Bird Lake.

The competition will feature cheesy, eggy creations from Mexican street taco specialists Cuantos Tacos; the creative, chef-driven Nixta Taqeuria; cheese-lovers La Tunita 512; the purveyors of hard-shelled, mixed-meat minis at Discada; and O.G. migas meeting spot Cisco’s.

Tickets for the festival, which runs from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., cost $50 and include tacos from all of the vendors, canned Ranch Rider and live music from a group of bands that has yet to be announced. Ticket holders must be 21 and older to attend.