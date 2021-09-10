Original El Chile on Manor Road moving to a new (but familiar) location in East Austin

One of Austin's longest-running modern Mexican restaurants is moving. But it's not going far. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, which opened at 1809 Manor Road in 2003 is packing up and heading down the street.

The restaurant will reopen at 1900 Manor Road, a location that has served as the home for El Chile Group sister restaurants El Sapo, Yuyo and others over the years. The new address will offer a bigger space and a larger patio that the intimate original.

Renovations at the new location will include new tile flooring, a Spanish-style patio with and new furniture that owners say will create a “cantina” dining experience.

The 1900 Manor Road address was last home to Peruvian restaurant Yuyo, which closed a couple of months into the pandemic.

