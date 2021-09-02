Restaurants near Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and Longhorn football games

The eyes of Longhorns fans will soon be upon the men in burnt orange and white as the University of Texas football team takes to the field for its home opener Saturday.

While some may crush lunch at a tailgate or drink their dinner at the game, there's a broad selection of restaurants within about a mile of the stadium, where fans can grab lunch and a cold drink before the game, or head over after the final cannon blast.

Below are a list of our top choices for dining on game day, with those offering outdoor seating indicated with an asterisk.

​Aster’s. 2804 I-35. 512-277-7809, facebook.com/astersethiopianrestaurant. Ethiopian cuisine offers one of the great communal dining experiences. Pull a grip of springy injera bread and scoop lentils, greens and other veggies, or use it to pluck tender chicken meat from the bone in a dish of doro wot.

*​Austin Daily Press. 1900 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 512-828-6463, austindailypress.com. Lemongrass beef, barbecue pork, shawarma, a Cubano … the flavor influences at this small, walk-up sandwich and wrap shop span the globe.

​Carillon. 1900 University Ave. 512-404- 3655, thecarillonrestaurant.com. Thoughtful execution and robust flavors at this New American fine dining restaurant in the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center at the University of Texas.

Clay Pit. 1601 Guadalupe St. 512-322-5131, claypit.com. This modern Indian restaurant serves dishes like bone-in goat curry and rosy lamb kebob.

​Coco’s Cafe. 1910 Guadalupe St. 512-236-9398, cocos-cafe.com. Try the pork meatball vermicelli or cool down with some shaved ice at this Taiwanese cafe on the Drag.

*Crown & Anchor Pub. 2911 San Jacinto Blvd. 512-322-9168, crownandanchorpub.com. Crown & Anchor opened in 1987, and the burgers have a flavor that makes it possible the same flat-top has been in service for all 34 years. That’s a good thing. Get the double with bacon and cheese.

*Dai Due. 2406 Manor Road. 512-524-0688, daidue.com. Part butcher shop, part restaurant, Dai Due epitomizes the seasonal, farm-to-table ethos with well-executed dishes full of Texas flavor. Even the wines and beers are all from the Lone Star State.

*El Chile. 1809 Manor Road 512-457-9900, elchilecafe.com. The Tex-Mex-meets-Interior spot is known for its enchiladas, quesadillas, chiles rellenos, cochinita pibil and brunch offerings.

*Goodall's Kitchen. 1900 Rio Grande St. 512-495-1800, hotelella.com. Seasonal American bistro fare is served throughout the day at this restaurant in the historic Hotel Ella.

*Haymaker. 2310 Manor Road. 512-243-6702, haymakeraustin.com. Indulge in sandwiches the size of your head, Buffalo wings, poutine and more, along with a massive beer selection. And you can take in a slew of games on the dozens of television screens.

Hoover’s Cooking. 2002 Manor Road 512-479-5006, hooverscooking.com. Get the chicken-fried steak, mustard greens and Caribbean rice at this place that serves up comforting, rib-sticking classics with soul.

​Kerbey Lane Cafe. 2606 Guadalupe St. 512-477-5717, kerbeylanecafe.com. The homegrown all-day and all-night cafe delivers seasonal plates in addition to their beloved pancakes, queso and Southwestern-inspired dishes.

​Lavaca Teppan. 1712 Lavaca St. 512-851-8963, lavacateppan.com. The grill gets a workout with beef, veggies, chicken and tofu at this Japanese restaurant that also serves udon bowls. One of the few places in the downtown area for sushi.

​Madam Mam’s. 510 W. 26th St. 512-305-3955, madammam.com. The restaurant opened by Chatfuang “Mam” Apisaksiri in 2001 specializes in the flavors of the owner’s native Thailand, from noodle soup to stir-fries and curries.

*​Mi Madre’s. 2201 Manor Road 512-322-9721, mimadresrestaurant.com. The Torres family has been delivering tasty Tex-Mex for more than 25 years, and the restaurant now serves dinner in addition to its popular breakfast tacos and lunch options.

*​Posse East. 2900 Duval St. 512-477-2111, posseeast.com. Can’t make it to the stadium? This is one of your next-best bets to watch the game and crush burgers and beers with folks dressed in burnt orange.

​*Salty Sow. 1917 Manor Road 512-391- 2337, saltysow.com. Ranch-style dining at this sprawling restaurant includes homemade charcuterie, crispy chicken thighs and green eggs and ham.

*Scholz Garten. 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. 512-474-1958, scholzgarten.com. After the crowd empties out and heads toward the stadium, watch the game while enjoying brats, gourmet dogs and German-inspired fare at the state’s oldest continually operating beer garden.

*Sour Duck Market. 1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 512-394-5776, sourduckmarket.com. Breakfast pastries, seasonal salads, creative sandwiches like a lamb meatloaf, killer draft cocktails, a strong beer list and a family-friendly courtyard are the hallmarks of this sister to South Lamar’s Odd Duck.

Teji's. 2100 Guadalupe St. 512-215-0307, tejifoods.com. Fast-casual Indian cuisine draws students and locals with items like goat korma — a sweet and creamy dish with mild spice that features tender, bone-in goat.

​Texas Chili Parlor. 1409 Lavaca St. 512-472- 2828. This Austin institution has been serving up bowls of comforting chili for more than 40 years, and you can find more comfort knowing that the restaurant is open very late on most nights.

Vic and Al’s. 2406 Manor Road. 512-387-5875, vicandals.com. This homage to the flavors of Southern Louisiana and the Gulf Coast serves slow-roasted pig, blackened catfish, gumbo and more.