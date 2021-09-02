Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ opening Cash Cow Burgers with a pop-up Labor Day weekend

If you're a big fan of Central Texas barbecue or burgers, you probably know that Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin, maker of some of the state's best barbecue, has also been serving up one of the area's best burgers for quite a while.

The fat, juicy smoked mesquite-smoked burgers have been reserved for Thursday service, and the burgers, which change in flavor and appearance each week, usually sell out. Valentina's has long known they've had a hit on their hands with their special offering, and now they are spinning the burger off into its own operation.

Valentina's will softly open Cash Cow Burgers this weekend in Buda with a pop-up that runs from Saturday-Monday. It makes sense that Valentina's would open Cash Cow in Buda. Owners Miguel and Melody Vidal call the Austin suburb home, and they have a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the works there.

But the exact location in Buda came as a bit of surprise. Cash Cow will be operating at the new Memorial Miniature Golf & WWII Museum at 1710 N FM 1626.

"In 2020, our family moved to Buda ... and quickly fell in love with the small-town charm and the people that live here," Valentina's told the American-Statesman. "When Miguel’s friend Brian McKinney approached Miguel about opening a food truck (at the mini golf course and museum), we knew it was the perfect home for Cash Cow Burgers."

Cash Cow will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. A representative for Valentina's said that future hours and menu are still to be determined, but they did say that diners this weekend could expect the most recent incarnation of the burger from Valentina's, the Mo Burger — stuffed with herb Boursin and goat cheese and topped with creamy house slaw, charred red onions and tomatoes and house Mo $$ sauce.

The rep also said that permitting has been completed for the Valentina's restaurant in Buda. Plans are being finalized with architects, but no estimated opening date has been set.