Austin Food & Wine Festival tickets now on sale; initial roster of chefs announced

Celebrated chefs and the tipsy, food-loving masses last gathered for the multi-day Austin Food + Wine Festival in spring 2019. After a 30-month pause brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival that has become a staple for wine and food fanatics will return to Austin in November.

The C3 Presents-produced festival on Wednesday released tickets for the event that will take place November 5-7 along the shores of Lady Bird Lake and at the freshly renovated Republic Square Park.

Festival organizers said that "detailed health and entry policies" will be released closer to the event. AFWF is produced by C3 Presents, which also puts on the Austin City Limits Music Festival. That festival, which takes place in October, has announced that a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours of the festival will be required to attend and that people who are fully vaccinated can show proof of vaccination instead.

Similar to the last iteration of the fest, all-In tickets, which grant access to all day and night events, cost $625; weekender tickets, which give access to daytime tastings, demonstrations and conversations on Saturday and Sunday, cost $250. Tickets can be purchased at austinfoodandwinefestival.com.

The Saturday and Sunday daytime events at Auditorium Shores will feature grilling sessions and tastings from a roster of Texas talent that includes John Bates (InterStellar BBQ); Sonya Coté (Hillside Farmacy, Store House Market + Eatery); Lance Kirkpatrick (Stiles Switch BBQ); Tom Micklethwait & Ren Garcia (Micklethwait Craft Meats); Jo Chan (Eberly); John Gocong (Salty Cargo); and Ling Qi Wu (Qi and Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum).

Chefs and authors — including recent “Top Chef” finalist Dawn Burrell (Late August, Houston); Helene Henderson (Malibu Farm); Fermín Núñez (Suerte); and Yoshi Okai (Otoko) — also will host demonstrations and conversations for general ticket holders.

All-In ticket holders will have exclusive access to Tim Love’s centerpiece Grillin and Chillin’ demonstration/party/dinner, which kicks off the festival Friday night; and Saturday night’s popular Rock Your Taco event. The taco competition will feature big name Texas chefs such as Tatsu Aikawa (Ramen Tatsu-Ya); Nicola Blaque (Mi Roti, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio); multi-time champion Tyson Cole (Uchi); Diego Galicia & Rico Torres (Mixtli, San Antonio); LeAnn Mueller (la Barbecue); and Ryan Pera (Eight Row Flint, Houston).

Organizers said they plan to announce more programming and participating chefs in the months to come at austinfoodandwinefestival.com.