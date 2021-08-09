Tacodeli introducing first-ever dinner menu, margaritas

Taco fans in Austin clamored for years for homegrown taqueria Tacodeli to stay open beyond breakfast and lunch service. Their hopes came true in 2020 when the local chain rolled out evening hours, and now the company founded in 1999 is introducing its first-ever dinner menu. Also: booze. Specifically, margaritas. Tacodeli's six locations will begin the new service on Aug. 23.

The new roster of dinner plates created by co-founder Roberto Espinosa features some flavor profiles and preparations that will be familiar to lovers of Tacodeli’s tacos, along with new expressions of the restaurant’s Mexican cuisine, such as seared scallops garnished with seasoned cashews, served with sauteed spinach and cauliflower puree. Other items include pastor Yucatan served on top of a banana leaf, chicken mole and mojo flank steak.

Tacodeli’s first cocktail menu includes several frozen margaritas, a margarita on the rocks and a Paloma. The cocktails are all made with fresh juice and are also available to go.

With the introduction of dinner items and alcohol also comes a new set of hours. All but the Congress Avenue location will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a,m, to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with dinner service beginning at 4 p.m. daily.

