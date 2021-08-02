New York Mets-themed Favorite Pizza opens in former West Sixth liquor store space

One look at the color scheme (or the baseball memorabilia, photos or menu), and it's obvious that McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality's recently opened Favorite Pizza takes its inspiration from New York City, specifically the Queens-based New York Mets.

In addition to photos of famed '80s-era Mets, the restaurant with the orange-and-blue color scheme includes subs named after former Mets Mookie Wilson and Howard Johnson. Favorite, which is located in the former Favorite Liquors store at 801 W. Sixth St., sells New York-style whole specialty and build-your-own pizzas, along with daily slices, salads, beer, wine and cocktails. Check out some of Favorite's food photos on Instagram.

The new pizza joint is the most recent addition to the MMLH portfolio of concepts, which includes seafood (Clark's, Perla's), barbecue (Lamberts), Vietnamese (Elizabeth Street Cafe), bakery/deli (Swedish Hill), American-French wine bar (June's All Day), burgers (Pool Burger) and its two pandemic-era entries of sushi (Neighborhood Sushi) and Italian (Sammie's).

Favorite Pizza is currently open for dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, according to its website.