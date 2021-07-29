Health-conscious downtown Austin restaurant The Well opening all-day dining room

Health-focused restaurant The Well opened in downtown last fall, but stuck with to-go business for breakfast and lunch as it attempted to survive the squeeze that the pandemic put on the hospitality industry.

The restaurant at 440 W. Second St. will make its initial foray into its originally envisioned full-service concept when it opens its dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner next Tuesday.

The menu for the restaurant — which looks and feels like it was plucked from an early-era Goop feature — is focused on gourmet toasts, salads, broths and entrees centered by healthful proteins, with an emphasis on ingredients that cater to those looking to avoid refined sugar, soy, gluten, peanuts and corn. Additionally, the kitchen only uses olive, coconut and avocado oils.

Food:This might just be the best chicken fried steak in Central Texas

The kitchen is helmed by chef Daniel Cacheaux, who previously worked as chef de partie at Alinea in Chicago, and his menu includes watermelon crudo; avocado toast; lentil and brown rice dolmas; lion’s mane mushroom mole served with gluten-free cassava flour tortillas; salmon tartare; seared sea bass; and chicken tagine. The Well also serves a variety of fresh juices and smoothies.

Even the alcohol menu tries to incorporate some of the restaurant’s signature healthful ingredients, with a mezcal drink made with Blue Majik spirulina, matcha tea and raw organic honey, as well as a “Keto Old-Fashioned” built with bone broth fat-washed bourbon.

The Well is operated by Nova Hospitality, which is headed by Jack Zimmermann, veteran of the Wynn Resorts’ XS and Tryst nightclubs in Las Vegas. The group also runs West End sushi restaurant TenTen and its neighboring Mediterranean bar-restaurant, Devil May Care. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

MORE FOOD & DRINK

Waterfront restaurant Creekhouse opens in Wimberley

Jester King, one of best breweries in Texas, now making wine and cider

Austin's Amirah Islam brings flavors of Bangladesh to 'Top Chef Amateurs'