Jester King, one of best breweries in Texas, now making wine and cider

Jester King Brewery co-founder Jeffrey Stuffings uncorks a bottle of wine in the open-air, barn-like structure at his pastoral operation southwest of Austin and relays a cliché he says has long bubbled in the beverage community: “Brewers wanna be winemakers, and winemakers wanna be brewers.”

In September 2019, Texas gave Stuffings and his team the chance to finally be both. Texas caught up with the other 49 states in the country when the Legislature passed a law that allowed breweries the opportunity to sell beer to go.

Jester King had, since its 2010 inception, been licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission as a brewpub. That allowed them to sell bottles of beer to go, unlike breweries. About 20% of their sales were from to-go beer, and it made them a viable business, said Stuffings.

For Statesman subscribers: This might just be the best chicken fried steak in Central Texas

The new law meant that Jester King could morph into a brewery and change their license to that of a manufacturer, which in turn meant they could start producing wine and spirits while still selling beer on site and to go.

Stuffings had waited years for the green light. Jester King has always brewed naturally fermented farmhouse ales, including an array of about 50 fruit-forward beers, in a process that Stuffings has long likened as closer to winemaking than the brewing process for traditional lagers and pale ales.

Alcohol-to-go becomes legal in Texas:How much booze can you buy from bars and restaurants?

With the 2019 law, Stuffings and company — who had danced a fine legal line with a few of their wine-beer hybrids over the years — were allowed to unleash their inner winemakers.

“We felt comfortable with our team here at Jester King to make the foray into winemaking just on the basis of having done wild fruit fermentation for so long,” Stuffings said. “Some of our strongest roots are with the Texas winemakers, especially with the natural makers. That’s because of a shared philosophy. They’ve always been into our beer, and we’ve always been into their wine for precisely that reason.”

The brewery located on Fitzhugh Road between Austin and Dripping Springs reached out to Felipe Sanchez, a vineyard owner in Sulphur Bluff about two hours northeast of Dallas.They had an existing relationship and wanted to ask about bulk purchasing grapes.

More local wine: Wine-focused restaurant Birdie's opens in East Austin

The winemaking would take a page from Jester King’s establishing brewing philosophy : limited intervention and natural fermentation aiding in the expression of time and place.

“I’ve always been the practical brewer. Find ingredients that I think are cool, certainly that are local — for philosophical, economic and enjoyment reasons — and then try and make something that is going to be enjoyable to drink,” Stuffings said. “Whatever these grapes create, we’re going to go with that. We’ve always taken the approach that whatever nature hands us, we’re going to ultimately present, with the gatekeeper being our own palates.”

After experimenting with a half-dozen varietals during their foray into winemaking, the brewery, which helped establish the once-barren strip of Central Texas as a drinking destination, this summer released a 2020 carbonic black Spanish and a 2020 cabernet sauvignon, both named “Have We Met?” and both labeled with artwork from staff artist Joshua Cockrell. Under the new law, Jester King also produced two apple ciders and a Texas blueberry wine.

Take a hike, have a beer:Jester King Brewery opens 2-mile nature trail

Jester King only produced a few hundred bottles of the black Spanish and cabernet sauvignon, so Stuffings decided to sell them for onsite consumption only, in hopes of stretching out their availability. The bottles retail for $28, and the black Spanish was down to its final few dozen bottles when this story went to print.

Stuffings was drawn to the black Spanish grape called Lenoir in hopes of making a wine that paid homage to one of his winemaking inspirations, Lewis Dickson, owner of La Cruz de Comal vineyard and winery in Canyon Lake, whom Stuffings calls “the godfather of Texas natural wine.”

Dickson’s Troubador wine made with black Spanish grapes ignited Stuffings’ love for natural wines and the possibility of someday making them. The grape, which has a mild spiciness to it, also reminded Stuffings of Jester King’s Flanders Red Ale RU-55.

The wine has a raisin-like color and tastes of dark cherry and leather, with the slightest bit of fizz and funk on the back end. A Jester King production team member cited the interior of a 1992 Buick Park Avenue as an evocative tasting note.

The cabernet sauvignon, which like the black Spanish was fermented in stainless steel before moving to neutral oak, is jammy, with a hint of graphite and a fading funk about as expressive as someone walking through the other room with a tray of blue cheese. It’s super crushable and not as left-field as you might expect from a product with the Jester King label.

More Austin food and drink: We've got your summer guide to dining out and drinking in Austin

“I more or less had the same reaction,” Stuffings said. “It’s not straight up conventional tasting, but it’s not as wild and funky as I thought it might be.”

Jester King made what Stufings considered a bolder move in 2019, when they started producing more traditional lagers and IPAs, which he knew would invite intense scrutiny from the beer-loving community and message boards. (Those folks have generally been kind to the new releases, which now account for about 25% of Jester King's beer production.)

“I see there’s a bigger gulf between making farmhouse ales and IPAs and lagers than there is making wine,” Stuffings said.

The 41-year-old Stuffings admits to carrying a touch of trepidation as Jester King entered the natural wine world, an ecosystem freighted with its own terminology, standards and hierarchies. But the stakes felt less daunting, the magnifying lens less intense since his ambitions with winemaking didn’t match those he brought to the burgeoning world of farmhouse ales more than a decade ago.

“We weren’t bombastic outwardly, but we were internally. We were gonna make a mark on American craft beer. I wanted us to have a voice. I wanted us to have something to say. I wanted that voice to carry far beyond our close-in geographical area,” Stuffings said of the birth of the brewery. “With wine, I have none of that. It’s, like, we’re going to represent our philosophy; we’re going to make something that’s indicative of place, and present it in this environment; and then hope that people like it. But I feel very little pressure. I only feel pressure to be true to what our inspiration is.”

Wine is by no means a pet project for Jester King, which Stuffings believes is the only Texas brewery to enter the winemaking field. The brewery (brewinery?) has purchased new wine tanks, with plans to acquire a pneumatic press and buy five times the amount of grapes next harvest, with Stuffings hoping to one day produce as much wine as he does beer.

And the wine will someday have the expression of even closer terroir. Jester King has planted 1,800 grapevines in a vineyard on site that Stuffings plans to expand over time. Jester King could be pouring their first estate-grown wines by 2024.

It’s hard to imagine what the area surrounding Jester King will look like then. When Stuffings and his brother, Michael Steffing, opened the brewery in 2010, they felt like they perhaps were too far from Austin proper to succeed. They’re now surrounded by about a dozen breweries and distilleries, as developers and homebuilders encroach on their idyllic, 165-acre patch almost daily. But Stuffings envisions rolling hills dotted with vines, not houses.

“I feel like over the course of the next decade or two decades, we have the chance to do something that is truly unique and special. It’s somewhat impactful now, and I think over time it can be truly impactful,” Stuffings said. “That truly matters to me — being able to represent place, to represent Texas and what we do. Providing something that (contributes) to the culture of Austin.

"I feel like we do contribute to the character of this region, and that means more to me than some huge payday.”