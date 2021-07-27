Waterfront restaurant Creekhouse opens in Wimberley

A new restaurant with creekside views has opened in the charming Hill Country town of Wimberley.

Creekhouse, a project from a group of first-time restaurateurs in collaboration with a chef who recently planted roots in Texas after decades cooking around the country, opened last week just steps from the town square on a piece of property owned by country musician Kevin Fowler.

The restaurant helmed by chef Mark Grimes features an elevated take on Texas comfort food with dishes like shrimp and grits, brisket ramen and fried quail knots that the chef hopes will appeal to both casual diners and more sophisticated foodies.

“I don’t think there’s philosophically — from a flavor profile, and enjoying food — any difference. It’s just the approach that you take,” Grimes told the American-Statesman in May. “I like creating menu items that have a traditional hook, where there’s familiarity to a food, and then you accent it with creative items and creative techniques.”

Creekhouse is open for walk-in dinner service Wednesday-Friday and lunch/brunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.