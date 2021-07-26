Peached Tortilla owner opens slider joint Fat City at Austin's Yard Bar

Eric Silverstein struck on a winning concept 11 years ago when he opened Peached Tortilla, a food truck that blended pan-Asian and Southern flavors. Eleven years. Wow.

The brand has since spawned a restaurant, catering company and bar, and last summer, as the pandemic crippled restaurant businesses, Silverstein decided to deliver comfort in a form with roots even closer to home.

He operated slider and chicken tender spot Fat City out of the Yard Bar space on Burnet Road as a pop-up in August, and now he’s brought the concept back as the permanent food offering at the bar and dog park that opened at 6700 Burnet Road in 2015.

Fat City serves the tiny hamburgers, along with chicken sliders, chicken tenders, crinkle cut fries, soft serve and more. There are even some housemade treats for the pups on parade, like chicken meatballs made with parsley, celery and carrots.

While Fat City handles the food, Yard Bar still serves cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and more. During the down time since the pop-up, Silverstein has revamped the dining area and hang spaces at Yard Bar, installing a new play area for kids and renovating four of the former putt putt golf holes.

Fat City is currently open 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with plans to add weekday lunch at Yard Bar, where guests can buy daily, monthly or annual memberships to bring their furry friends and let them roam. For more information, go to fatcitystacks.com.

