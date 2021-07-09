All-star roster of native El Paso chefs team up Sunday for Austin benefit dinner

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is coming out of its pandemic hibernation with its first Wine & Dine dinner series event in more than 14 months.

The culinary nonprofit will bring together seven celebrated chefs who are all natives of El Paso for a collaborative dinner Sunday night at the Garrison at the Fairmont hotel in downtown Austin.

The Fairmont's Andre Natera will serve as host chef for a group that includes chefs Fermín Núñez (Suerte); Rico Torres (Mixtli in San Antonio); Alan Delgado (Oxomoco in Brooklyn); Omar Flores (Muchacho and Whistle Britches in Dallas); Andrés Padilla (The Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park in El Paso); and Jake Rojas (Tallulah’s Taqueria in Providence, R.I.).

More:Austin's Deep Eddy Vodka has canned cocktails now

It is the second time these chefs have gathered for a meal to showcase the food of their cities and homes.

“As luck would have it, a large group of really talented chefs has come from the city of El Paso,” Natera said in a statement. “El Paso is one of the most underrated culinary destinations in the country. We are hoping to showcase our hometown’s talent and flavors with this dinner.”

The wine-and-spirit-paired dinner will benefit Texas Food & Wine Alliance's programming, including grants and the Culinary Arts Career Conference for high school students. Tickets for the first dinner in this year's series cost $250 and can be purchased at texasfoodandwinealliance.org.

Exclusive:'Top Chef' winner admits to cutting Comedor employee's hours after sexual relationship

More dinners in the Wine & Dine series, featuring talent from around the state, will be announced later this month.

The menu for Sunday's dinner below: