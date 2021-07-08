District Kitchen + Cocktails owners open Keepers Coastal Kitchen in Southwest Austin

The owners of District Kitchen + Cocktails and Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar open their latest concept, Keepers Coastal Kitchen, on Friday in Southwest Austin. The casual seafood restaurant serves a menu of sustainable Gulf seafood that includes shrimp aguachile, fish tacos, po'boys and Viet-Cajun-style boils with flavored butters like lemongrass serrano.

The cocktail menu also maintains a coastal feel with an emphasis on rum- and agave spirits-based drinks. Keepers is helmed by chef-partner René Melendes, with whom restaurant co-owner Amir Hajimaleki worked at Kona Grill more than 15 years ago. They named the restaurant after their favorite fishing pier in Port Aransas.

Keepers Coastal Kitchen is located at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane in the former North by Northwest Restaurant & Brewery space next to the Alamo Drafthouse. Keepers is open daily from 3 to 10 p.m, with plans to add lunch service in the future.