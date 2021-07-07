Owners of former Snack Bar on South Congress open Bobo's Snack Bar on Airport Boulevard

If you remember South Congress Avenue before it was populated with national-brand tenants paying astronomical rents in chic modern spaces, you probably remember Snack Bar.

The cafe operated in the space connected to the Austin Motel from 2009 to 2016 but closed ahead of renovations to that iconic motor lodge. After a hiatus from the dining scene, former Snack Bar owners Bethany Andrée and Karl Gilkey are back with a new concept. The couple opened Bobo's Snack Bar at 3850 Airport Blvd. last month.

The bar and cafe serves a menu of snack foods like hummus, peel-and-eat shrimp, vegan queso and pizzas that is complemented by wine, beer and spirits. The concept, which the couple have labeled a "community tasting room," is open from 3 to 11 p.m Wednesday-Sunday.