One of Austin's best barbecue trucks, LeRoy & Lewis, opens loaded French fry truck

One of the state’s best barbecue operations, the same folks that stuffed your smoked quail with mac-and-cheese, now have even more outlandish dishes to try.

The team at LeRoy & Lewis is loading up curly, waffle and seasoned fries with meaty items like pulled pork, chili and barbacoa at its new trailer, Mama Fried. The operation, dreamt up by longtime LeRoy & Lewis employee Clayton Cook, is now softly open at the Armadillo Den at 10106 Menchaca Road in South Austin.

In addition to loaded fries, which come with a variety of dips (mustard bbq, beet bbq and spicy ketchup among them) and seasonings like Parmesan and ranch, Mama Fried is also serving footing corn dogs and a rotating selection of over-the-top State Fair-inspired grub.

Mama Fried doesn’t “officially open” until July 15, but is already serving its beer-friendly creations from 4 p.m. to late Thursday and Friday and from 2 p.m. onward on Saturday and Sunday.