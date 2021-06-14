Chez Nous, Austin's oldest French restaurant, permanently closes after 39 years

Pascal Regimbeau, Sybil Rinehart and Robert Paprota arrived in Austin in the late '70s and envisioned a small, neighborhood restaurant like the one they had operated in Paris.

They found their spot in an old building on Neches Street downtown and opened Chez Nous in 1982. The restaurant, which served classics like duck confit and steak frites, survived countless iterations of downtown Austin, surviving on its rich food and equally warming hospitality. But after 39 years, one of Austin's unique offerings and few truly French restaurants has closed permanently.

Owners Regimbeau and Rinehart (Paprota died in 2000) sent an email newsletter Monday announcing the permanent closure of their Old World oasis. The owners had kept their tiny restaurant shuttered throughout the pandemic, with Rinehart telling the American-Statesman last November that they had kept the restaurant temporarily closed because of the social distancing challenges of a small dining room and no outdoor dining space.

"We still have a glimmer of hope but don’t know how long we can hang in there," Rinehart said in the fall. She acknowledged in March that the building that has housed them for 39 years was for sale. It's unclear whether the building has sold or not.

"Again we want to thank you for helping us build our lives around this little restaurant. Small in size but so big for so many of us," the owners wrote in part in their newsletter. "It truly has been a lifetime of memories, of heartfelt relationships with customers, crew members, purveyors, our community and friends. And let’s not forget the simple culinary pleasures! We, all together, made it a wonderful ride!"

The owners asked in their farewell message that regulars and lovers of the restaurant share memories, stories, pictures, or simply stay in touch by emailing cheznous1982@yahoo.com.

