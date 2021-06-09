One of Austin's top pizzerias, Cane Rosso, closes permanently

For a few years, Cane Rosso pulled off one of the hardest cultural feats imaginable in this town: The pizzeria got Austinites to love something about Dallas.

It helped that the Metroplex import made some of the best Neapolitan pizza in town and offered ample space for the families of Southwest Austin to roam. The restaurant also eventually took over operations of the equally family-friendly Cow Tipping Creamery next door.

But the restaurant's popularity was not enough for owner Jay Jerrier to survive the rocky re-entry period many restaurants are facing as Austin's dining and entertainment scene tries to return to pre-pandemic business.

Like most Austin restaurants, Cane Rosso has dealt with a staffing shortage, and the problem became too big to overcome. The restaurant, which had a lease that expired at the end of this year, closed late last month due to staffing struggles and posted the following to its social media pages: "Who knew that coming OUT of the COVID-19 pandemic would prove more difficult than operating DURING it...but here we are. We appreciate your support over the years, and feel free to come see us in DFW if you're ever in town."

Cane Rosso, which originally opened in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood in 2011 and has regularly been named one of the city's best pizzerias, took over the former St. Philip Pizza Parlor and Bake Shop in 2016.

Cow Tipping Creamery has also closed. The Cane Rosso locations in the Metroplex remain open.

I guess by the one-out, one-in principle, there is now space for one Dallas import to earn the affections of Austinites. But just one.