De Nada Cantina taqueria opens in East Austin with bar program from Half Step owner

After bringing some flavors of Texas’ neighbor to the east with Louisiana-inspired cuisine at Sawyer & Co., hospitality veteran Stephen Shallcross is celebrating the tastes of the Lone Star State’s southern neighbor at the new De Nada Cantina.

The restaurant and bar that opened last week specializes in tacos and agave spirits, with a drink program designed by Chris Bostick, owner of Rainey Street bar Half Step. Taco offerings at De Nada include barbacoa, carnitas, grilled fish and mushroom picadillo, all served on handmade tortillas crafted with blue masa.

The menu was designed by the 2 Dine 4 culinary team of Alex Amaro (of Sawyer & Co.), Nick Barrera and Allie McMillan (formerly head chef of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering and chef de cuisine of ATX Cocina).

Bostick, one of the state’s top mixologists and creator of one of the city’s best margaritas at Half Step, has curated an additive-free list of about 50 nondiffused tequilas and a dozen mescals. The cocktail list includes a classic rocks margarita and seasonal frozen margaritas; a paloma made with Cimarron Blanco, fresh grapefruit and lime and Jarritos grapefruit; and a 50/50 house draft margarita and Fairweather Tejano Dreams Cider with a spicy chamoy straw.

De Nada Cantina is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Monday.