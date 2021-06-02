Exclusive: Aaron Franklin announces reopening plans, date for Franklin Barbecue

If you've missed standing in line with gregarious strangers at Franklin Barbecue as you wait to dig into some of the world's best brisket (the turkey and ribs are nothing to sniff at either), or if you've just missed the chance to scoff at those barbecue pilgrims who do, there's good news: Franklin Barbecue will reopen for normal (read: pre-pandemic) dine-in operations on September 1.

Aaron and Stacy Franklin quickly shifted operations at their East 11th Street restaurant in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Austin, moving to a curbside-only service with online ordering, and later adding nationwide shipping through Goldbelly. Those services will continue as the restaurant's trademark lines return following the staff's annual summer vacation at the end of August.

Aaron Franklin talked about reopening plans and all things related to Franklin Barbecue in a live Austin360 interview Wednesday.

Franklin, who says concerns for staff safety and the inability to socially distance in the restaurant's small 37-seat indoor dining room led to the decision to keep the restaurant closed, acknowledges Franklin Barbecue will likely be one of the last to fully reopen. But when it does, Franklin says he'll be ready to get back to the more personal side of the hospitality business.

"It might be a little weird at first," Franklin said of greeting customers in person once again, "but I can't wait to start giving out some hugs and high-fives. The amount of love and goodwill that happens out in this hot parking lot is pretty magical, and I think we all really miss it."