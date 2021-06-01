Exclusive: ATX Sliders, food truck at Saxon Pub from a Valentina’s founder, opening soon

One of Austin's classic music venues, the Saxon Pub, has reopened, and starting this week, patrons will find a new food truck there, too.

ATX Sliders' grand opening at the South Austin club will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12. This week, though, they're doing a soft open, serving food from 4 p.m. to midnight. Starting June 7, the truck will start its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The food truck is run by chefs Michael Lerner, a Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ co-founder, and Carlos Cruz, formerly the executive chef of Hilton Austin.

The truck will serve sliders made with fresh ingredients. A few examples from the Austin-themed menu: the Soco, a single beef slider with brie, tomato jam and dijonnaise; the Southern Gentleman, with crispy chicken breast dressed in buffalo sauce and topped with baby arugula and gorgonzola cream sauce; the Bonnell, a grilled chicken slider with goat cheese, arugula, caramelized onions and a housemade, spicy-and-savory Texas Sauce; and the Farmer’s Market, a black bean and veggie slider with tomato, lettuce, pickles and roasted garlic aioli. On the side, you can choose from straight-cut or sweet potato fries, as well as chips with queso, guacamole or salsa.

ATX Sliders also will sell a slider of the month, with $2 from each purchase going to an Austin-based nonprofit organization. June's offering is a pork slider with provolone, Hatch green chile, baby arugula, pickled onions and green chile aioli. Proceeds from the $6 sandwich will benefit Austin Pets Alive.

“We love the idea of offering sliders because it offers our customers the opportunity to try out multiple flavors at the same time,” said Lerner in a statement. “Chef Carlos and I have been working together for months now to create a unique and flavorful menu that you might not otherwise experience unless you stop by for a visit.”

According to ATX Sliders, the grand opening event will include free food, giveaways, family-friendly activities, live music and more. The truck is located at 1320 S. Lamar Blvd. Go to atxsliders.com for more information.