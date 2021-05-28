New ghost kitchen from Z'Tejas Southwest Grill owners serves up classic burgers

A new option amid the Austin ghost kitchen boom: Woo Woo Burgers, from the team at Z'Tejas Southwest Grill.

The new online-only concept offers curbside pickup and delivery, and it will operate out of its parent restaurant's Sixth Street location, according to a news release. The ghost kitchen starts taking orders on Friday.

Expect a menu of burgers (natch), chicken sandwiches and sides. The signature burger features a 1/3-pound patty made with an Angus chuck and brisket blend, topped with tomato, red onion, pickle and lettuce. (You can get it with cheese or bacon, too.)

“Burgers represent American culture — backyard gatherings, BBQs, nostalgia of the good ol' days,” said Diego Bolanos, executive chef at Woo Woo Burgers, in a statement. “I see Woo Woo Burgers as a great opportunity to connect to the community and our guests.”

Woo Woo Burgers is donating 10% of sales from the first 10 days of business to Special Olympics Texas. Order at woowooburgers.com or on third-party food delivery apps.