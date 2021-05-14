New location of health-minded restaurant Picnik coming to South First Street

Austin restaurant Picnik is bringing its healthy eats to a third location. Owner Naomi Seifter is opening up the third branch of the brand this fall at 1600 South First St., underneath the condos of new mixed-use development Willa.

Seifter first opened Picnik as a food truck on South Lamar Boulevard in 2013, followed by a Burnet Road brick-and-mortar in 2016. The restaurant's menu is gluten-free, refined sugar-free and peanut-free. The new spot will also have a walk-up coffee window, a full bar and a patio.

Go to picnikaustin.com for more information.

