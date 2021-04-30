Austin Italian restaurant L'Oca d'Oro sets May reopening date, now with updated patio

Mueller peeps, your Italian night out is back on. L'Oca d'Oro is reopening for outdoor dining service on May 6.

The restaurant from Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco has remained closed to diners since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, it will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are "highly recommended," according to the restaurant, but walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis.

Those who come to eat will see an updated patio decorated with greenery, intimate lighting and colorful umbrellas. The restaurant has spaced its tables out and currently seats 50.

The a la carte menu will include seasonal takes on L'Oca d'Oro's housemade dishes, as well as "Fiore's Choice," a menu featuring dishes not available a la carte, like Buffalo carpaccio with espresso shoyu. Produce and ingredients will still come from area suppliers like Steelbow, Farmshare and Barton Springs Mills. They'll also serve Oro Bianco gelato from Tedesco’s recently opened organic Buffalo dairy in Blanco.

While closed, Tedesco has offered a subscription takeout service for fans of L'Oca d'Oro. Tedesco and Orman also have helped the pandemic-stressed community through the Good Work Austin organization, including during the historic February freeze this year, work that they hope to continue.

“I think there are a lot of people who feel like they’ve been yelling into the void for the past decade,” Orman told the American-Statesman earlier this year. “As the city has gotten bigger, as the city has spread and we’ve relied more and more on the food bank. We should have been figuring that out."

