Austin restaurants that have opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has hammered the restaurant industry, leading to countless closures and pivots. But it hasn't been all bad news for the local restaurant scene. Dozens of chefs and operators have found ways to open in the face of all of the adversity.

If you've been sticking to takeout and delivery from some of your favorites and standbys, you might not be aware of some of the most notable openings since March 2020. We're here to help.

Vaccinated and ready for fun in Austin?:More than 70 places that have opened in the past year

Aba: Mediterranean restaurant from Chicago-based hospitality group Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is helmed by executive chef CJ Jacobson of “Top Chef” fame. (1011 S. Congress Ave.; 737-273-0199, abarestaurants.com/austin; previous coverage)

Abby Jane Bakeshop: Abby Love, one of the area's best pastry chefs, and her team serve sweet and savory pastries, as well as pizzas. (16604 Fitzhugh Road. Dripping Springs; 512-383-5923, abbyjanebakes.com; previous coverage)

Aleida’s Latin Food: Arepas and tacos come together at this restaurant and its sister food truck that wed Venezuelan and Mexican cuisine. (602 S. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park; 512-565-1741, aleidas.com)

Banana Island: West African flavors and cocktails with Caribbean flair. (311 University Blvd., Suite 500, in Round Rock; 737-212-0338, thebananaisland.com)

Birdie’s: A couple-owned casual cafe defined by technique, service and smart wine selections coming this summer to East Austin. (2944 E. 12th St.; birdiesaustin.com)

Buddy’s Burger: A smashed burger throwback that blends old and new. (9001 Cameron Road; 512-401-3325, buddysburger.com; previous coverage)

Carabao Express: Serving Filipino dishes like sisig, lumpia and chicken adobo. (2309 W. Parmer Lane; 512-358-1117, carabaoexpress.com)

Commerce Cafe: Farm-to-table comfort on the Lockhart town square delivered by the owners of Foreign & Domestic. (118 S Commerce St. in Lockhart; 512-359-4993, commerce-lockhart.com; previous coverage)

Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery: A blending of Texas gastropub and Irish pub. (4000 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock; 512-582-0155, corkandbarrelpub.com; previous coverage)

Corinne at Marriott: New American cuisine at a new Austin hotel. (304 E. Cesar Chavez St.; 512-457-1111, corinneatx.com)

Distant Relatives: Chef Damien Brockway left a career in fine dining to trace the culinary foodways of the African diaspora with his "smokeshack" trailer in East Austin. (3508 E. Seventh St.; 512-717-2504, distantrelativesatx.com; previous coverage)

Dough Boys: Chef Tony Curet, formerly of North Italia, creates 12-inch pizza in a wood-fired pizza oven at this East Austin trailer. (1108 E. 12th St.; 512-781-5949, doughboysatx.com)

Ellera: Boston-inspired Italian from chef Tim Lane, who worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Rome. (12432 Bee Cave Road in Bee Cave; 512-401-8113, ellerarestaurant.com; previous coverage)

Fil N’ Viet: Husband and wife wed Filipino and Vietnamese cuisine in a trailer. (1720 E. 12th St.; 281-798-4334, filnviet.com; previous coverage)

Garden at Ellera: New England seafood and Italian bites served in an expansive beer garden. (12432 Bee Cave Road in Bee Cave; 512-401-8113, gardenatellera.com; previous coverage)

Golden Rule: Modern Texas comfort food and craft cocktails. (606 S. Church St. in Georgetown; 512-843-5900, goldenrulegtx.com)

Hold Out Brewing: Great burger, wings and elevated bar food at sister brewery of Better Half. (1208 W. Fourth St. 512-305-3540, holdoutbrewing.com; previous coverage)

Huckleberry: Gulf seafood from a trucks at Circle Brewing. (Previous coverage)

JewBoy Burgers: Fat burgers full of flavor at a restaurant born from a food truck. (5111 Airport Blvd.; 512-291-3358, jewboyburgers.com; previous coverage)

JewBoy Sub Shop: The spin-off of the similarly named burger joint blends Tex-Mex and Jewish traditions. (6701 Burnet Road, Unit A1; 512-294-2279, jewboysubshop.com; previous coverage)

Jjim Korean: The namesake braised meats are the stars of the menu at this modern Korean restaurant. (1100 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 2140; 737-202-4475, jjimbbq.com)

Juliet: The second location of the Italian restaurant that originated in Barton Springs Road. (10000 Research Blvd., Building C; 512-479-1800, juliet-austin.com; previous coverage)

La Joie: Louisiana-born chef and Olamaie alumnus brings flavors of home to La Joie in Cedar Park. (1500 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park; 512-986-4300, lajoieaustin.com; previous coverage)

La Piscina: Fajitas and ceviche served poolside at this McGuire Moorman Hospitality concept at the Proper hotel and residences. (600 W. Second St. on the fifth floor; 512-628-1415, properhotel.com/austin; previous coverage)

Le Vacher: Chef-owner Jacob Euler sources Texas ingredients for a Lone Star take on a brasserie. (136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, in Dripping Springs; 512-337-6977, levachertx.com; previous coverage)

Little Ola’s: Award-winning Olamaie transformed into a biscuit shop in the pandemic that will relocate to Wells Branch this spring. (14735 Bratton Lane; olamaieaustin.com; previous coverage)

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant: Chef Bradley Nicholson, a longtime veteran of Barley Swine, returned to Austin from San Francisco to helm the centerpiece restaurant at the Commodore Perry Estate. (4100 Red River St.; 512-675-2517, aubergeresorts.com/commodoreperry; previous coverage)

Neighborhood Sushi: McGuire Moorman’s casual take on a sushi bar. (1716 S. Congress Ave.; 512-580-1390, neighborhoodsushi.com; previous coverage)

Noodle Alley: Choose from ramen, handmade noodles and soup dumplings. (1201 N. Bell Blvd., Suite 100, in Cedar Park; 512-528-5127, noodlealleycp.com)

Paperboy: Breakfast sandwich maestros that started in a truck have their own brick-and-mortar restaurant now. (1203 E. 11th St.; 512-910-3010, paperboyaustin.com; previous coverage)

Phantasma Kitchen: Fantastic Roman-style pizzas from a chef who worked in the Eternal City for years. (3403 S. Lamar Blvd.; 512-621-4321, phantasma.kitchen; previous coverage)

Qi: Chef Ling Qi Wu, who first turned heads with soup dumplings at Wu Chow, opened this modern Chinese restaurant with fantastic dim sum options. (835 W. Sixth St., No. 114; 512-474-2777, qiaustin.com)

Rogue Radish: Former Pitchfork Pretty chef’s organic vegetable-forward trailer serving grain bowls that can come topped with proteins like goat loin. (2708 E. Cesar Chavez St.; 512-653-1836, rogueradishtx.com; previous coverage)

Salt & Time Cafe: The owners of the salumeria, butcher shop and restaurant operate this sandwich-and-salad spot in Republic Square Park. (422 W Fifth St. C; 512-502-5027, saltandtime.com; previous coverage)

Salty Cargo: Uchi veterans give a Texas twist to Hawaiian flavors at this Hana World Market food court stall. (1700 W. Parmer Lane, No. 100; 737-465-1821, saltycargo.com; previous coverage)

Sammataro: Brooklyn transplants evolved from pizza pop-ups to this spot in Lost Creek. (1158 Lost Creek Blvd.; 512-690-1547, sammataro.pizza)

Smokin’ Beauty: Burgers and bánh mi sandwiches that blend Texas and Vietnamese flavors. (11806 N. Lamar Blvd.; 512-436-9379, smokinbeautyatx.com)

Store House Market & Eatery: Eden East chef Sonya Cote’s farm-to-table restaurant in Bastrop sources from its own farm right down the road. (813 Main St. in Bastrop; 512-412-6114, storehousebastrop.com)

Stiles Switch: The barbecue experts with the Taylor pedigree opened a location in Cedar Park. (800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Suite A-1, in Cedar Park; 512-305-3611, stilesswitchbbq.com)

Summer House on Music Lane: A stylized and elevated backyard New American dinner party from the Bunkhouse team (Hotel San Jose, Hotel Saint Cecilia, etc.). (1101 Music Lane; 512-442-5341, summerhouseonmusiclane.com; previous coverage)

TexSueño: Chef Brandon Martin, a veteran of Barley Swine and Lenoir, left Tillie's in Dripping Springs to bring his skills to taco making at this truck. (1606 E. Sixth St.; 512-220-9990, texsueno.com; previous coverage)

Tsuke Edomae: Chef Michael Che delivers an 11-course omakase in the intimate space previously inhabited by Kyoten. Good luck getting a reservation. (4600 Mueller Blvd. No. 1035; 512-825-3120, exploretock.com/tsukeedomae; previous coverage)

The Well: Casual 2nd Street District restaurant serving healthful foods that are gluten free, soy free and refined sugar free. (440 W. Second St.; 512-492-6518, eatwellatx.com)