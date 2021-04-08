Olamaie chef brings biscuits and Masters-inspired sandwiches to Butler Pitch & Putt

Olamaie owner chef Michael Fojtasek has been playing in a regular Monday evening game at Butler Pitch & Putt off and on for much of the last 15 years. The exterior of his Southern restaurant Olamaie looks as if it could have been plucked directly from Augusta National Golf Club.

So he was more than a little excited when the opportunity arose for him to team with New Waterloo as the culinary partner at the historic par-three course that reopens to the public Friday after $1 million in privately funded renovations.

The chef, who wrote on Instagram that he’s been playing the “long game” since 2003 in hopes of eventually finding an excuse to make being out at the park work, is bringing his famed biscuits and a roster of sandwiches inspired by the simple classics at the Masters, which teed of Thursday morning, to the 10-hole golf course.

The menu offerings include the following:

Biscuit sandwiches: ham and cheese ($8); sausage, egg and cheese ($9); tomato, egg and cheese ($7); fried chicken ($10); and seasonal jam and butter ($5).

Masters-inspired sandwiches: pimento cheese ($5), Palm Beach ($5), smoked chicken salad ($5) and egg salad ($5).

All beef hot dog ($5), a plant-based dog ($6) and assorted snacks and sweets.

Butler Pitch & Putt partner Yeti will be responsible for keeping the beer frigid. The City of Austin no longer allows BYOB at Butler, so the following beers will be for sale for $3 and $5: Coors Light, Coor Banquet, Miller Lite, Lone Star, Bud Light, Landshark, Michelob Ultra, Independence Native Texan, Karbach Hopadillo, Hi-Sign El Berto, Austin Eastciders Dry, and Carl Kolsch, along with Mighty Swell spritzer.

Butler Pitch & Putt reopens Friday and is open from dawn till dark. Read more about the changes to the course and what to expect here.

