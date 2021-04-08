Pitchfork Pretty, one of the Austin's best restaurants, is reopening this summer

Pitchfork Pretty owner Seth Baas doesn't have details to share at the moment, but he has confirmed that his East Austin restaurant, ranked No. 2 in the city in consecutive years by the American-Statesman, will reopen sometime this summer. Eater Austin was the first to report the news.

The restaurant rolled out a streamlined takeout menu last May, but after a few weeks, Baas decided to end that service and close the restaurant indefinitely.

"I would say this pause in operations is best described as a strategy to ensure the future of the restaurant,“ Baas told the American-Statesman last spring. ”There are a number of modifications and improvements I’ve been wanting to make inside and out of the building which I will take this time to accomplish."

Baas wasn't ready to share his vision for the reopened restaurant, and it's unclear who might helm the kitchen going forward. Founding executive chef Max Snyder, one of the city's top talents, parted ways with the restaurant last year to create Rogue Radish, an organic vegetable-forward grain bowl trailer that serves one of the best healthy bowls of food in the city. Snyder's truck is currently located in the lot at the shuttered restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street.