The wait is over: Lutie's Garden Restaurant opens at Commodore Perry Estate

When married chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu announced in December 2019 their return to Austin from San Francisco to open Lutie’s Garden Restaurant at the Commodore Perry Estate, they could not have imagined what the next few months would bring.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down Austin restaurants a few months later, and plans for the Hyde Park hotel’s centerpiece restaurant were shelved.

The Auberge Resorts Collection hotel and private club eventually opened at the end of June, and the chefs, who both worked at Barley Swine before heading to some of San Francisco’s top restaurants, stayed busy serving hotel guests and club members. Now, almost a year after its intended opening, the chefs get to unveil the crown jewel of the jazz-era property’s dining options.

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant, named after estate matriarch Nannie Lewette “Lutie” Perry, will open to the general public for dinner service on April 14, with mandatory reservations now being accepted via OpenTable.

It will be one of the first openings of a high-end restaurant in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic. But the chefs are reluctant to label the restaurant as “fine dining,” despite its elegant environs.

“It’s super important to us to maintain approachability with Lutie’s,” Querejazu said. “We’re excited to open up to the neighborhood and the public and feed everyone.”

That might mean anything from after-work snacks to tasting menu dinners celebrating special occasions.

“While the food will be cooked the way it’s cooked in fine dining restaurants, I do feel the atmosphere here will definitely be not stuffy,” said Nicholson, who came to Austin diners' attention as the longtime executive sous chef at Barley Swine.

The seasonal and kinetic menu will include dishes like Yonder Way pork with pickled cabbage and creamer peas; charcoal-grilled chicken with leeks and hominy; royal red shrimp with daikon and celery; and dessert offerings like kouign-amann ice cream.

The chefs say they are excited about two dishes in particular: an Asian-inspired Delta Blue rice dish (a grain native to Nicholson’s Mississippi) served with cultured butter-onion condiment, market fish, housemade soy sauce and smoked roe; and a Grand Aioli platter that showcases local meats, vegetables and housemade pickles.

While the couple had to wait to open Lutie’s, they have stayed busy over the past year cooking at the property that includes five food-and-beverage arms, from poolside dining to banquet service. The time has allowed them to grow and acclimate themselves to a scope of work that is new to them, but they say they’re excited for the big reveal.

“It’s been a fun challenge this year. Everything I've done in the past year has been out of character for me as a chef, so this is going to be more of a return to what I’m used to,” Nicholson said. “It’s going to be nice to focus on that kind of dining experience again, and I’m ready for that.”

Lutie’s opens to hotel guests and club members Thursday and is taking online reservations for the general public for service beginning April 14. The restaurant will initially operate only dinner service, 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

